U.S. resumes mediation efforts in Israel-Lebanon maritime dispute

Barak Ravid

Israeli navy vessels patrol in the Mediterranean waters off the coast of an area along the Israel-Lebanon border in May 2021. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getting Images

The U.S. has resumed its mediation efforts in the maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon.

Why it matters: An agreement over a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean Sea could allow Lebanon to begin natural gas exploration, which may boost its imperiled economy.

Catch up fast: Lebanon and Israel each claim a potentially gas-rich, 330-square-mile area off their borders in the Mediterranean Sea.

  • The latest round of U.S.-mediated talks began last year, but stalled due to the pandemic and the political crisis in Lebanon.
  • State Department energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who is leading the mediation efforts, had last visited the two countries in November.

Driving the news: Hochstein in Jerusalem on Sunday met with Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar, who told the U.S. envoy that Israel wants a deal and is willing to consider “creative solutions” as long as its security and economic interests are maintained, a senior Israeli official told me.

  • The official declined to give any details about Hochstein’s proposal, but stressed the U.S. envoy sees an opportunity to get a deal and wants to try to reach one as quickly as possible.
  • A State Department spokesperson said a decision on the maritime boundary is one for Israel and Lebanon to make.
  • "America stands ready to facilitate negotiations, and we strongly support efforts to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," the spokesperson added.

What to watch: Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut next week, according to Lebanese media.

  • The Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported Tuesday that the Lebanese team made it clear the broad-demands position it presented during direct talks in May was only a negotiation tactic and it did not represent Lebanon's real demands.
  • Lebanon is ready to go back to its original position, which includes narrower demands.
  • Lebanese presidential adviser Elias Bou Saab told the newspaper that President Michel Aoun signaled that “time is not on our side and it is in our interest not to postpone the issue and take a national decision on this issue."

Between the lines: Hochstein told the parties in November that if they can’t come to an agreement before Lebanon's March 2022 parliamentary elections, he would end the mediation efforts.

  • The elections have since been postponed to May.
  • Israeli officials told me the fact that Hochstein came to the region at a time when he is also involved in the Ukraine crisis shows he thinks there is a potential to get a deal.

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 29 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigns

Jeff Zucker in 2018. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

CNN boss Jeff Zucker shocked the media world Wednesday by announcing he is resigning from CNN, the company that he’s led since 2013, because of a relationship with a longtime senior colleague that he failed to disclose.

Why it matters: Zucker is one of the most powerful executives in the industry and was a driving force behind CNN's new push into digital subscriptions.

