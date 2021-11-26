Sign up for our daily briefing
A U.S. Air Force plane carrying a delegation to Taiwan arrives at Songshan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday. Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Five U.S. lawmakers are meeting with Taipei officials this week to discuss matters including regional security, per a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy.
Why it matters: Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) both tweeted that when it emerged they were part of the congressional delegation to arrive in Taiwan Thursday, the Chinese Embassy called on them to cancel the short trip. Slotkin described the message as "blunt."
- Six Republican lawmakers who visited Taiwan earlier this month to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other Taipei officials faced similar calls from Beijing's embassy in Washington, per Foreign Policy.
The big picture: Mace, Slotkin and Reps. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), the House Veterans' Affairs chair, Colin Allred (D-Texas.) and Sara Jacobs, (D-Calif) will be in Taiwan until Friday as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the American Institute in Taiwan.
- They will also discuss with senior Taipei leaders U.S.-Taiwan relations "and other significant issues of mutual interest," the institute said.
- Slotkin tweeted Thursday, "The auto industry’s largest supplier of microchips is here in Taiwan, so supply chain issues will most definitely be on the agenda."
Background: The Chinese government has in recent months escalated military and political pressure in its claims over the self-governing, democratic island, which separated from China in 1949 amid civil war.
Go deeper: Taiwan among 110 participants invited to Biden's "Summit for Democracy"