U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan in defiance of Beijing

A U.S. Air Force plane carrying a delegation to Taiwan arrives at Songshan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday. Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Five U.S. lawmakers are meeting with Taipei officials this week to discuss matters including regional security, per a statement from the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy.

Why it matters: Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) both tweeted that when it emerged they were part of the congressional delegation to arrive in Taiwan Thursday, the Chinese Embassy called on them to cancel the short trip. Slotkin described the message as "blunt."

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Six Republican lawmakers who visited Taiwan earlier this month to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other Taipei officials faced similar calls from Beijing's embassy in Washington, per Foreign Policy.

The big picture: Mace, Slotkin and Reps. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), the House Veterans' Affairs chair, Colin Allred (D-Texas.) and Sara Jacobs, (D-Calif) will be in Taiwan until Friday as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the American Institute in Taiwan.

  • They will also discuss with senior Taipei leaders U.S.-Taiwan relations "and other significant issues of mutual interest," the institute said.
  • Slotkin tweeted Thursday, "The auto industry’s largest supplier of microchips is here in Taiwan, so supply chain issues will most definitely be on the agenda."

Background: The Chinese government has in recent months escalated military and political pressure in its claims over the self-governing, democratic island, which separated from China in 1949 amid civil war.

Go deeper: Taiwan among 110 participants invited to Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Nov 24, 2021 - World

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Expand chart
Data: State Department. Axios Visuals.

Taiwan is among the 110 delegations invited to President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list released by the State Department on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Taiwan's inclusion is sure to infuriate the Chinese government, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway territory and opposes any attempts to legitimize it on the international stage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 43 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Flood-ravaged Pacific Northwest hit by more record rainfall

Satellite images taken last Friday of flooding in the Sumas Prairie to the east of Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, near the border with the U.S. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Rainfall records tumbled in Washington state on Thanksgiving night as atmospheric river events began threatening the Pacific Northwest, per the National Weather service.

Why it matters: The region is still recovering from last week's atmospheric river that brought record rainfall, flooding and mudslides, with Washington and Canada's British Columbia particularly badly hit.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
5 hours ago - World

Russian coal mine blast kills at least 52 people

Russian Emergencies Ministry employees work at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin in Kemerovo Region, southwestern Siberia. Photo: TASS via Getty Images

A methane gas leak and explosion at a Siberian coal mine killed at least 52 people on Thursday, including six rescuers, Russian officials said.

The big picture: Russia's worst mining disaster in more than a decade occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region after gas filled a ventilation shaft, suffocating workers there, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

