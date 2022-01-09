Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

Yacob Reyes

An aerial view of U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases to contain a recent surge in COVID infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the Defense Department to implement stronger restrictions on bases to curtail the virus' spread in areas with a considerable U.S. military presence.

  • Last week, U.S. Forces Japan implemented several preventative measures for all military installations in Japan, including a mask mandate, testing personnel upon arrival and restricting movement until testing negative.
  • U.S soldiers are expected to remain on base "except when absolutely necessary," according to AP. Details of the agreement are not yet finalized.

The big picture: Okinawa, home to several U.S. military facilities, reported at least 981 new COVID cases last week. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki alleged American soldiers were responsible for the uptick in infections.

Go deeper: Japan asks U.S. military to stay on base to stop COVID spread

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open — COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results — At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
18 hours ago - Health

Chicago Public Schools' reopening remains in limbo as talks break down

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Saturday jointly rejected the latest proposal from the Chicago Teachers Union in the ongoing dispute over whether remote learning should resume amid the latest surge in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Chicago Public School officials canceled classes last Wednesday and negotiations remain ongoing with the CTU over COVID-related safety measures, Axios' Monica Eng reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson to run for re-election

Photo: Alex Brandon/POOL/ AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced Sunday he will seek re-election, after initially mulling over whether to retire at the end of his second term.

Why it matters: Johnson, 66, had previously said he would only serve two terms. His decision to seek reelection comes as Republicans eye control of the Senate in 2023. Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who had also considered retiring, announced Saturday that he will run again.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow