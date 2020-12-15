Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S.-Israeli delegation to travel to Morocco to discuss resuming diplomatic ties

Kushner (R) with Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat (L) in Abu Dhabi in August. Photo: Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

A senior U.S.-Israeli delegation will travel to Morocco next Tuesday to begin talks on resuming diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco, traveling on the first-ever direct flight of an Israeli airline from Tel Aviv to Rabat, U.S. officials told me.

Why it matters: The trip will take place 10 days after President Trump announced that the U.S. would recognize Western Sahara as part of Morocco, a historic and controversial decision that paved the way for Morocco to begin the process of normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel.

Between the lines: The reason the trip is happening so quickly after the announcement is so that the Trump administration can ensure the process starts moving before Jan. 20, out of concern the Biden administration might roll back some of Trump’s policy moves.

Details: The delegation will be headed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat.

  • The delegation will also include White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler, and senior Israeli officials from different government ministries.
  • Kushner and his team will arrive in Israel on Monday and hold meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. They will travel the next day to Rabat on Flight No. 212 — the international calling code of Morocco.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 9, 2020 - World

Biden and Netanyahu are on a collision course over Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The incoming Biden administration and the Israeli government are on a collision course over the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Why it matters: There is a growing gap between Biden’s stated intention to re-enter the deal and Israel’s expectations and public demands against it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 19, 2019 - World

Behind the scenes of Trump's shift on Israeli settlements

(L-R) Pompeo, Netanyahu and Friedman visit the Western Wall Tunnels in Jerusalem. Photo: Abir Sultan/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman pushed for a change to the U.S. position on the legality of Israeli settlements early in the Trump administration, but former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson opposed the move.

Behind the scenes: Friedman, the key driver behind the major policy shift announced yesterday, raised the issue again when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in. This time he got a "green light," U.S. officials tell me.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Alayna TreeneBarak Ravid
Jul 14, 2019 - Politics & Policy

Top 2020 Dems wouldn't reverse Trump's Jerusalem embassy decision

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The 2020 Democratic presidential front-runners have accepted President Trump's Jerusalem move.

The bottom line: Over the last week, Axios reached out to all of the top tier candidates, and not one of them — including former Vice President Joe Biden — would move the U.S. Embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

