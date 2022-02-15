Honduras police officers surrounded the home of former President Juan Orlando Hernández after Honduran officials said the U.S. had asked them to arrest and extradite him, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Hernández has since 2017 been embroiled in accusations of electoral fraud and was named in a New York court last year as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case, per Marina E. Franco and Russell Contreras, writing for Axios Latino. Hernández denies all charges.

Details: Rasel Tomé, vice president of the newly elected National Congress, told AP that Hernández "had to turn himself in or he would be captured at 6 a.m. Tuesday."

Honduras' Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday evening the it had received a formal request from the U.S. to "arrest a Honduran politician," but it did not name him.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.