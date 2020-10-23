1 hour ago - Health

U.S. hits highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic began

COVID Tracking Project

The U.S. confirmed at least 83,010 coronavirus cases on Friday, the country's highest daily total since the pandemic started, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

By the numbers: Friday's total surpassed the U.S.'s previous record set on July 17 when 76,842 cases were recorded. 

  • The current surge is more widespread than the uptick seen on July 17, when just four states accounted for more than 40,000 cases recorded, according to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Experts are warning that the U.S. is "facing a whole lot of trouble” as the country heads into the winter months.

  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC last week that an uptick in hospitalizations in several states nationwide "is a bad place to be when you’re going into the cooler weather of the fall and the colder weather of the winter."
  • Earlier Friday, Fauci warned such upticks are "will ultimately lead to an increase in deaths."

Worth noting: President Trump, without evidence, said during Thursday’s debate that the U.S. is “rounding the turn” in the pandemic and won’t “have a dark winter at all.”

  • Joe Biden responded that “anyone responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America."

The big picture: Nearly 130,000 fewer people will die of COVID-19 this winter if 95% of Americans wear face masks in public, according to research published Friday.

Go deeper: The pandemic is getting worse again

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Updated Oct 22, 2020 - World

France becomes 2nd Western European country to top 1M coronavirus cases

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Seine Saint Denis prefecture headquarters in Paris, on Tuesday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

France has become the second country in Western Europe to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, Johns Hopkins University data shows

The big picture: France had reported 1,000,369 cases and 34,075 deaths from the coronavirus by Thursday morning, per JHU. French President Emmanuel Macron declared a state of health emergency and imposed a curfew on virus hot spots earlier this month. Spain on Wednesday became the first Western European nation to top 1 million cases.

13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Santa won't greet kids at Macy's this year

Santa Claus at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving parade. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago, AP reports.

The state of play: Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that's filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.

