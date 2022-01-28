Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

U.S. GDP about 1% shy of its pre-pandemic trend

Kate Marino
Kate Marino, author of Markets
Expand chart
Reproduced from Renaissance Macro Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

The economy grew at a record rate last year — but U.S. GDP is still about 1% shy of its pre-pandemic trend, according to Renaissance Macro Research.

The big picture: Fiscal stimulus is behind us now — and pandemic-era problems like supply chain snags are still holding back a full recovery.

  • “When the motor vehicle sector recovers, we will blow right through [the trend line],” says Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro’s head of economics.

What to watch: Computer chips! The shortage continues to hold back vehicle production, with no clear end in sight.

Go deeper: 2021 economy boomed at fastest rate in 37 years

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

New data: Inflation pressure stayed high in late 2021

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Inflationary pressures remained high in the final months of last year, though not quite as high as forecasters had thought.

Driving the news: The Employment Cost Index, which tracks what employers pay in wages and benefits, rose 1% in the fourth quarter, below the 1.3% reading in the third quarter and the 1.2% analysts expected.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court justices honor Breyer after retirement announcement

Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

After Justice Stephen Breyer formally announced he was retiring from the Supreme Court, his colleagues on the bench released statements honoring his service in the judiciary.

The big picture: Despite the existing ideological differences between some of them, the justices commended Breyer, referring to him as a great jurist and a friend.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Decline in government spending could hurt many in 2022

Expand chart
Reproduced from a Josh Bivens/EPI analysis of BEA data; Chart: Axios Visuals

This year might be a bit of a drag, technically speaking. The explosive economic growth that we saw in 2021 won't likely continue into 2022 because of "fiscal drag," where there's less money from the federal government going out to regular folks.

Why it matters: Less fiscal stimulus could mean less inflation, as Fed chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow