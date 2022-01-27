Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-01-27

2021 economy boomed at fastest rate in 37 years

Neil Irwin
Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

The U.S. economy surged ahead with a 6.9% annual growth rate in the final months of 2021 and achieved the strongest growth over an entire calendar year since 1984.

Driving the news: New GDP numbers from the Commerce Department show a remarkable acceleration in economic activity, much faster than the 5.3% growth rate analysts expected.

Businesses built up depleted inventories, accounting for 4.9 percentage points of the gain. That is good news for customers tired of empty store shelves, but bad news for the coming quarters, as inventory swings tend to be one-off rather than indicative of future growth.

By the numbers: The new data still showed a solid trend growth rate that points to continued expansion in the quarters ahead.

  • Personal consumption expenditures rose at a 3.3% annual rate, and spending started to rebalance, with services spending (+4.7%) rising much faster than durable goods spending (+0.5%).
  • Residential investment actually subtracted from overall G.D.P. for the third straight quarter, despite a booming housing market, reflecting supply strains holding back home construction.

Yes, but: While GDP is rising rapidly, it remains about 1% below where the forecasters thought it would be at this point before the pandemic struck. There is still more ground to make up.

The bottom line: The numbers show just how far the economy came toward recovery in 2021, even with all the challenges that stood in the way of a full reopening.

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Fed isn't the only problem investors are worried about

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Federal Reserve will be raising rates, just as the economy is slowing. The markets hate that.

Why it matters: The ugly start to the stock trading year doesn't just reflect Fed-induced agita — investors are also worried about a growth slowdown.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Health

White House says Obamacare sign-ups hit record

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaking in the White House in December 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The White House said Thursday that a record 14.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through Obamacare marketplaces since Nov. 1, including more than 10 million enrollments through HealthCare.gov.

Why it matters: Last year's stimulus bill contained substantial investments in the program, including increased subsidies for people who don't receive health insurance from an employer or through Medicare or Medicaid.

Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - World

Kremlin says U.S. written responses ignored Russia's main NATO demand

Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Dimitar DilkoffI/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States' written answers to Russia's security demands do not contain a "positive response" to the Kremlin's top priority, which is a freeze on NATO expansion, according to Russian state media.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for the Kremlin stressed that no conclusions will be drawn until Russian President Vladimir Putin has time to analyze the papers, but a lack of movement on Russia's core concerns means the crisis over Ukraine is unlikely to de-escalate.

