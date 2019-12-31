U.S. embassy in Baghdad attacked by protesters

Some local staff were evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, for their safety, while others remained inside a safe room within the compound as thousands of protesters and militia fighters thronged the gates in fury at U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, the AP reports.

The scene, per Reuters: "Outside the embassy, protesters threw stones at the gate while others chanted, 'No, no, America! ... No, no, Trump!'"