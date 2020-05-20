52 mins ago - Health

Many Americans live in places with no coronavirus test sites

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More than half of U.S. counties don’t have a single coronavirus testing site, according to a recent report by Castlight, a health software company.

Why it matters: That leaves a wide swath of the country — particularly rural areas — vulnerable to undetected coronavirus outbreaks, especially as lockdown measures ease. Asking people to travel long distances to get a coronavirus test is both unrealistic and potentially dangerous.

By the numbers: 54% of all counties don’t have a testing site.

  • Among counties with 50,000 or more people, 38% don’t have any testing sites.
  • Among rural counties with fewer than 10,000 residents, 68% don’t have any.
  • And even among counties that do have testing sites, 58% don’t have the capacity to meet minimum recommended testing levels, which Castlight defined as 1% of their population every week.

In Texas, for example, big cities have enough testing capacity to meet Castlight's thresholds, but there's a cluster of 26 counties — and 315,000 residents — in the middle of the state with no testing access.

The big picture: Commitment from retailers like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to open new testing sites could help close some of these gaps.

  • CVS recently announced that it plans to have opened up to 1,000 self-swab testing sites around the country by the end of May.
  • These sites will primarily be located at pharmacies with drive-through capabilities, although in a handful of cases, the company is establishing parking lot test sites.

Some cities, including New Orleans, Nashville and Seattle, have set up mobile testing in order to reach communities without adequate testing access.

The bottom line: There’s no geographic barrier that prevents the coronavirus from spreading to counties without the ability to test for it, especially in states that are reopening while their caseloads are still high.

Airlines pack in customers like there's no coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As restaurants, department stores and other local businesses grapple with operating at half occupancy (or less) to comply with social distancing guidelines, airlines are packing customers to near capacity on a reduced number of flights.

Why it matters: The practice shows how a lack of a national policy allows certain companies — like airlines — to continue to put Americans at risk for exposure to COVID-19 while other companies miss out on revenue by adhering to local regulations.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 4,911,902 — Total deaths: 323,579 — Total recoveries — 1,701,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,528,661 — Total deaths: 91,921 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury and Fed think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Business: Companies weigh permanent work-from-home.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Millions take shelter as super Cyclone Amphan threatens India and Bangladesh

Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India. Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan triggered torrential rains and powerful winds in eastern India and Bangladesh as it closed in on the countries Wednesday, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Authorities are evacuating millions of people as they prepare for one of the worst storms since 1999, when a cyclone killed over 9,000 people. The World Meteorological Association notes the super cyclone is set to hit densely populated areas at a time when coronavirus pandemic restrictions are "complicating disaster management."

