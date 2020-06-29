2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus hotspots failed to build up public health tools

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: Nephron and JHU; Table: Axios Visuals

Most of the states facing large coronavirus outbreaks today didn't build up their public health systems enough ahead of time.

Why it matters: States like Arizona, Florida and Texas had months to learn from the mistakes of New York and other early hotspots, yet find themselves now in similar situations.

The big picture: The U.S. has rapidly scaled up its testing and contact tracing capabilities, but they're still not nearly enough.

  • States should have at least 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people during the pandemic, according to the National Association of County and City Health Officials. Most states' workforce falls far short of that metric, according to a Nephron Research analysis.
  • The World Health Organization has said 5% or less of diagnostic tests should come back positive for at least 14 days before governments allow reopening, but many states are now well above this threshold, per Johns Hopkins University.
  • In some hotspots, people are having a hard time getting tested, leading to long lines and crowding, the NYT reports. Overall, the U.S. still isn't doing the number of tests that many experts say it needs to be.

Between the lines: Part of the reason the U.S. economy shut down was to buy states time to build up their public health infrastructure. Many states failed to do so before reopening, leading to today's predictable results.

The bottom line: There's no reason why any city or state in the U.S. can't eventually become a coronavirus hotspot.

  • Arizona, Texas and Florida are learning this the hard way, but there are plenty of places that still have more time to build up their testing, tracing and isolation capabilities.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Health

Pence disputes that virus surge was caused by states reopening too quickly

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, pushed back on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday against claims that the new surge of coronavirus cases is a result of states reopening too quickly.

Why it matters: Public health experts, including the task force's own Anthony Fauci, largely agree that increased mobility and social contact stemming from the lifting of lockdown restrictions are driving spikes in infections.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 38,800 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. on Sunday, as cases continue to spike across the country, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: At least 26 states reported rises in COVID-19 infections over the past week, with new cases up 77% in Arizona, 75% in Michigan, 70% in Texas and 66% in Florida.

Ursula Perano
16 hours ago - Health

Gottlieb: Aggressive action in virus hot spots won't have impact for weeks

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that surging coronavirus cases across the Sun Belt are a result of "community spread that's been underway for some time" and that even if states take aggressive action to curb the spread now — which they're not — cases will continue to grow for weeks.

Why it matters: Skyrocketing cases in Florida and Texas have caused state leadership to hit pause on parts of their reopening plans. But Gottlieb argued that the piecemeal actions these new hotspots are taking, like closing bars, are far weaker than stay-at-home orders and will only have a "marginal" impact that may not manifest for weeks.

