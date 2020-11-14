Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

U.S. citizenship test will now require more correct answers to pass

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The U.S. citizenship test will now require immigrants to answer more questions correctly to earn a passing score, per an announcement from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The state of play: The naturalization test previously required individuals to study from a pool of 100 civics questions, and then answer six of 10 right on a given test. The updated version now obligates test-takers study from a pool of 128 civics questions in three categories and to answer 12 of 20 correctly to pass.

  • The English speaking and writing components of the exam have not been changed.

Some questions are entirely new, including "Why is the Electoral College important?" while others expanded their asks.

  • The current pool of 100 questions, for example, asks for immigrants to name one of the three branches of government, while the new pool of 128 questions asks participants to name all three.

What's next: The updated exam goes into effect Dec. 1.

Sara Kehaulani Goo
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans find inequity in our education system

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±2.4% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A strong majority of Americans say our public education system is unequal, and half say the nation's schools aren't well equipped to help children of all races and ethnicities succeed, according to a new Axios-Ipsos survey.

Why it matters: As our nation becomes more diverse and confronts racial discrimination, Americans want our school systems to live up to the promise of providing a more equal opportunity for all children to succeed.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
6 hours ago - Technology

The military is calling in AI for support

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For all our fears about Terminator-style killer robots, the aim of AI in the U.S. military is likely to be on augmenting humans, not replacing them.

Why it matters: AI has been described as the "third revolution" in warfare, after gunpowder and nuclear weapons. But every revolution carries risks, and even an AI strategy that focuses on assisting human warfighters will carry enormous operational and ethical challenges.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow