Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The U.S. citizenship test will now require immigrants to answer more questions correctly to earn a passing score, per an announcement from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The state of play: The naturalization test previously required individuals to study from a pool of 100 civics questions, and then answer six of 10 right on a given test. The updated version now obligates test-takers study from a pool of 128 civics questions in three categories and to answer 12 of 20 correctly to pass.
- The English speaking and writing components of the exam have not been changed.
Some questions are entirely new, including "Why is the Electoral College important?" while others expanded their asks.
- The current pool of 100 questions, for example, asks for immigrants to name one of the three branches of government, while the new pool of 128 questions asks participants to name all three.
What's next: The updated exam goes into effect Dec. 1.