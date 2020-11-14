The U.S. citizenship test will now require immigrants to answer more questions correctly to earn a passing score, per an announcement from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The state of play: The naturalization test previously required individuals to study from a pool of 100 civics questions, and then answer six of 10 right on a given test. The updated version now obligates test-takers study from a pool of 128 civics questions in three categories and to answer 12 of 20 correctly to pass.

The English speaking and writing components of the exam have not been changed.

Some questions are entirely new, including "Why is the Electoral College important?" while others expanded their asks.

The current pool of 100 questions, for example, asks for immigrants to name one of the three branches of government, while the new pool of 128 questions asks participants to name all three.

What's next: The updated exam goes into effect Dec. 1.