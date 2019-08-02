Between the lines: The Trump administration announced the moves even as it described recent trade talks with China as "productive." That's leaving many wondering whether the administration actually plans to levy these new taxes.

Plus, as this round of tariffs is more likely to be quickly noticed by consumers, the president may be risking disaffection among his base.

Details: Expected to be included in the new tariffs are all the "List 4" items not included in prior rounds, including everything from cellphones, laptops and game consoles to landline telephones, batteries and printer cartridges.

What they're saying:

President Trump: "Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. ... We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!"

"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. ... We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!" Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association: "Retaliatory tariffs, whether 10% or 25%, are bad policy. The Trump administration is again taxing the American people in the form of new tariffs on their favorite technology products. Tariffs are taxes paid for by U.S. consumers, not China’s government."

"Retaliatory tariffs, whether 10% or 25%, are bad policy. The Trump administration is again taxing the American people in the form of new tariffs on their favorite technology products. Tariffs are taxes paid for by U.S. consumers, not China’s government." Jason Oxman, CEO of tech trade group ITI: "The tariffs already in force have cost American consumers, workers, and businesses of all sizes more than $30 billion. ... We urge the president and his team to direct their focus on striking a long-term deal without using Americans’ wallets as leverage.”

Of note: Although the tariffs would appear to affect nearly all tech products not already covered, companies can seek case-by-case exemptions, something many are likely to do.

Several tech companies contacted by Axios, including Apple and Google, declined to comment.

Go deeper: The forever trade war