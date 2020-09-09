35 mins ago - Health

Over 513,000 U.S. teens, children have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

513,415 children and teens in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus from the time the pandemic arrived in the country through Sept. 3, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.

By the numbers: 70,630 new cases in minors were reported between Aug. 20 and Sept. 3 — a 16% increase over a 2-week period. Children and teens represented 9.8% of all reported cases in the country as of Sept. 3.

What they're saying: “These numbers are a chilling reminder of why we need to take this virus seriously,” said AAP President Sara Goza

  • “While much remains unknown about COVID-19, we do know that the spread among children reflects what is happening in the broader communities. A disproportionate number of cases are reported in Black and Hispanic children and in places where there is high poverty. We must work harder to address societal inequities that contribute to these disparities.” 

The big picture: Surges in Southern, Western and Midwestern states over the summer account for a portion of total cases, said Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases.

  • “This rapid rise in positive cases occurred over the summer, and as the weather cools, we know people will spend more time indoors,” O'Leary said. "The goal is to get children back into schools for in-person learning, but in many communities, this is not possible as the virus spreads unchecked."

Go deeper: Coronavirus tests for kids are limited

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus tests for kids are limited

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

It's hard to find coronavirus tests for kids, which is not good in light of school- and day care-related spread, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Just like adults, kids are expected to stay home when they have coronavirus symptoms or when they've been exposed to the virus. If they can't get a test, that often puts parents in the position of staying home with their children for two weeks.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Ontario officials paused plans to ease restrictions in Canada's most populous province after confirming 185 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 190 the previous day — "the most on any single day since July 24," CBC notes.

By the numbers: Globally, more than 897,600 people have died from COVID-19 and over 27.5 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus and a $12 billion motorcycle rally

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak tied to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., ended up generating more than $12 billion in public health costs, according to a new discussion paper.

Why it matters: The analysis puts a point on just how bad these superspreader events can be — and the difficulty of preventing them solely with voluntary policies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow