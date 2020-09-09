46 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus tests for kids are limited

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

It's hard to find coronavirus tests for kids, which is not good in light of school- and day care-related spread, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Just like adults, kids are expected to stay home when they have coronavirus symptoms or when they've been exposed to the virus. If they can't get a test, that often puts parents in the position of staying home with their children for two weeks.

  • The lack of tests can also tie schools' hands as they attempt to trace and isolate the contacts of coronavirus cases.

Between the lines: Many testing sites have age requirements for tests, even in large cities with lots of sites. The age limits vary widely.

  • "The age policies at testing sites reflect a range of concerns, including differences in health insurance, medical privacy rules, holes in test approval, and fears of squirmy or shrieking children," NYT writes.

Rashaan Ayesh
14 hours ago - Health

England to limit social gatherings to 6 as coronavirus cases surge

Photo: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Group gatherings larger than six people will be banned in England as the country struggles with a rising number of coronavirus cases, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam said this week that citizens had "relaxed too much" over the summer, warning of "a bumpy ride over the next few months" unless people started taking the virus seriously again.

Justin Green
15 hours ago - Technology

America's great virtual-learning experiment faces glitches nationwide

Andrew Burstein logs onto his eighth-grade class in Delray Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

An estimated 62% of American schoolkids are starting the year virtually, with many of the rest facing the same fate should caseloads rise in their areas. Only 19% have in-person school every day, with another 18% in hybrid formats, according to a Burbio tracker.

The state of play, via the AP: Three of Texas’ largest school districts were hit with technical problems on the first day of classes, as were school systems in places such as Idaho and Kansas. North Carolina’s platform crashed on the first day of classes last month, and Seattle’s system crashed last week.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,583,796 — Total deaths: 897,671— Total recoveries: 18,539,511Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,328,051 — Total deaths: 189,689 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Politics: Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccinePelosi, Schumer say Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine study paused amid suspected adverse reaction Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: America's great virtual-learning experiment faces glitches nationwide — OECD projects U.S. economy could lose $15.3 trillion over next century due to school closures.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
