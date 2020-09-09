Coronavirus tests for kids are limited

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
It's hard to find coronavirus tests for kids, which is not good in light of school- and day care-related spread, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Just like adults, kids are expected to stay home when they have coronavirus symptoms or when they've been exposed to the virus. If they can't get a test, that often puts parents in the position of staying home with their children for two weeks.
- The lack of tests can also tie schools' hands as they attempt to trace and isolate the contacts of coronavirus cases.
Between the lines: Many testing sites have age requirements for tests, even in large cities with lots of sites. The age limits vary widely.
- "The age policies at testing sites reflect a range of concerns, including differences in health insurance, medical privacy rules, holes in test approval, and fears of squirmy or shrieking children," NYT writes.