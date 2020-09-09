Coronavirus tests for kids are limited

It's hard to find coronavirus tests for kids, which is not good in light of school- and day care-related spread, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Just like adults, kids are expected to stay home when they have coronavirus symptoms or when they've been exposed to the virus. If they can't get a test, that often puts parents in the position of staying home with their children for two weeks.

The lack of tests can also tie schools' hands as they attempt to trace and isolate the contacts of coronavirus cases.

Between the lines: Many testing sites have age requirements for tests, even in large cities with lots of sites. The age limits vary widely.