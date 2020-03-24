35 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. bond yields go negative again as investors seek coronavirus safety

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. Treasury yields on one-, two- and three-month maturities all turned negative late Monday, as investors continued to favor short-term debt that functions like cash.

What it means: “What you are seeing today is an example of a flight-to-safety on a massive scale,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, told FT on Wednesday when yields first fell below zero.

  • Short-dated Treasury bills are seen as more like cash because they are easier to trade than their longer-dated counterparts, Jones said, adding, “People are desperate for cash.”

The big picture: The U.S. is the first major economy in which government bond yields have turned negative before the country's central bank announced it would enact policy to push them below zero.

Dion Rabouin

Quantitative easing's return sends bond yields soaring

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields have bounced higher in recent days, with the benchmark 10-year note fully reversing course and rising to more than double its lowest level on Tuesday.

What's happening: The announcement of $1.5 trillion in repo injections on Thursday by the New York Fed followed two announcements about increasing the amount of cash it was injecting in its repo operations this week. The deluge has given yields a significant bounce.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Record low U.S. Treasury yields are expected to keep falling

Data: FactSet; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell below 1% for the first time ever after the Fed's unexpected rate cut.

The state of play: This drop might not be the end. "We expect Treasury yields to remain low and perhaps fall even lower," Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones wrote.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus outbreak could finally sink the dollar

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar is buckling under the weight of expected rate cuts from the Fed and record-low U.S. Treasury yields.

The state of play: It has fallen to its weakest level when valued against a group of global currencies since the beginning of the year, and experts think there could be much further to go.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Economy & Business