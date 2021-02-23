U.S. B-1 bombers arrive in Norway for first time ever

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers arrived in Norway from Texas' Dyess Air Force Base on Monday for a training mission in Europe.

Why it matters: It's the first time American bombers have operated out of Norway, per a statement from the U.S. Air Force. Officials told CNN the move sends a "clear message" to Russia about the strategic importance of the Arctic region.

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, said in the statement, "Training with allies like Norway enables us to hone our deterrence and defense capabilities while also enhancing regional stability."

Of note: A pair of Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic missile carriers performed a mission in international air space over neutral waters of the Norwegian, Greenland and Barents seas, per the Aviationist.

For the record: All U.S. Air Force personnel were medically screened before traveling to Norway, the statement said.

They immediately entered "restriction of movement" upon arrival in order to comply with the Scandinavian country's COVID-19 requirements.

Go deeper: