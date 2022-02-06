Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. ambassador calls Uyghur Olympic torchbearer an effort by China to "distract us"

Ivana Saric

The Chinese government's decision to have an Uyghur athlete help light the Olympic Cauldron was an attempt to "distract" from the government's human rights abuses, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: The U.S., as well as several foreign parliaments, have recognized the Chinese government's campaign of mass detention, surveillance, forced labor and forced sterilization against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang as genocide.

Catch up quick: Dinigeer Yilamujiang, who the Chinese government says has Uyghur roots, was one of the torchbearers during Friday's opening ceremony.

What they're saying: "We've made our position very, very clear on the situation in China. This is not business as usual," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We know that a genocide has been committed there."

  • "It is important that the audience that participated and witnessed this understand that this does not take away from what we know is happening on the ground there."
  • "This is an effort by the Chinese to distract us from the real issue here at hand, that Uyghurs are being tortured, and Uyghurs are the victims of human rights violations by the Chinese, and we have to keep that front and center."

Worth noting: The appearance of an Uyghur in the opening ceremony also drew condemnation from the World Uyghur Congress, which called the move "shocking and hugely insensitive," per the Guardian.

Andrew Solender
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Anna Moneymaker, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Eric Thayer/Bloomberg, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.

Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
10 mins ago - World

Biden pegs Pelosi ally for Italy ambassador

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is considering Stephen Robert, a former Wall Street executive with close ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to become U.S. ambassador to Italy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The president has struggled with and waited to fill the post — despite the desirability of living in Rome. The ambassadorial residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, nestled in the catacombs below.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Protests against COVID restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law.
  5. Variant tracker
