Israel hopes U.S. airstrikes signal hawkish shift on Iran proxies

What they're saying: The Israeli concern was kept behind closed doors until a speech last week by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Aviv Kochavi:

“It was better if we were not the only ones acting against the Iranians, but unfortunately for now this the reality."

— Aviv Kochavi.

But, but, but: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said yesterday's U.S. airstrikes were “a turning point in the regional response to Iran and its proxies, and if Iran fails to understand the power of the US they will be making a big mistake."

What’s next: Despite Katz's framing, Israeli military and intelligence officials are not sure yet whether the strikes represent a shift, or were an isolated incident motivated by the killing of an American contractor by a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq.