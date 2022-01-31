Sign up for our daily briefing

Urban problems and predictions for 2022

Jennifer A. Kingson

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rising crime, worker shortages, infrastructure problems and housing affordability will be the top issues on cities' agendas in 2022, urban affairs experts predict, Jennifer A. Kingson writes.

Why it matters: With cities flush from federal COVID relief programs, everyone had hoped they would be able to focus more on quality-of-life issues rather than life-and-death issues — but no.

Driving the news: The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh on the day of President Biden's visit to talk about infrastructure and the rise in urban homicides in 2021 underscore the seriousness of the problems that cities are grappling with.

  • Others include the devastating effects of rapid climate change and the ravages of economic and social inequity.
  • "Years from now, historians might look back and wonder whether the coronavirus was really our worst public health crisis," David Roeder writes in the Chicago Sun-Times, referring to his city's escalating crime woes.

What they're saying: "New York City has been tested to its core in the first month of 2022," begins "The Blueprint to End Gun Violence" issued by NYC's new mayor, Eric Adams.

  • "These weeks have been among the most violent in recent memory, most of it caused by a crisis of gun violence that continues to plague our communities."
  • The report was in the works before two NYPD officers were fatally shot while responding to a routine call last week.

The good news: Lots of resources and smart minds are being thrown at these problems and others.

  • "With federal relief funds and the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation that passed last year, cities will have new resources to tackle challenges such as making public transportation more equitable and accommodating growing numbers of electric vehicles hitting the streets," per Smart Cities Dive.
  • "If the Build Back Better bill becomes law, additional financial resources could help cities reduce greenhouse emissions and continue to grow the momentum around decarbonizing their building stocks."

Among the predictions Smart Cities Dive is making for 2022:

  • "Crime and policing will continue to be top of mind for local leaders."
  • "Electrification in transportation and buildings will grow even more mainstream."
  • "Micromobility will work to become integral to urban transportation systems."
  • "Cities will aim to address housing affordability issues the pandemic has exacerbated."

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House braces for bad Omicron jobs numbers

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Graphic: Axios Visuals

Job growth numbers may be about to turn negative for the first time since President Biden took office, and the White House is seeking to get ahead of potential negative headlines.

The big picture: Vast numbers of Americans missed work this month due to the Omicron variant, and that is likely to drag down January jobs numbers. But the White House believes these effects will be temporary.

Margaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

The Omicron Olympics face the ultimate test

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Health experts are worried the Beijing Olympics face the perfect conditions for a COVID outbreak, due to the lightning-fast spread of Omicron, vaccines' weakened protection against the variant, and a mentality that the Games must go on in spite of the risks.

Why it matters: These Games boast a "closed-loop system" that has been called the strictest ever created for a global sporting event. But China's protocols seem more focused on keeping COVID from escaping the loop than protecting those inside it, critics say.

