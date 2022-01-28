Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit

Erin Doherty

Pittsburgh city skyline and Point State Park. Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed on Friday, mere hours before President Biden is set to visit the city to discuss infrastructure.

The big picture: There were at least three non-life-threatening injuries and no fatalities as of Friday morning, Pittsburgh's Mayor Ed Gainey told reporters.

  • Gainey added that the the infrastructure bill is more needed than ever. "This bipartisan infrastructure law is critical to southwest Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh, we know we have bridges we need to take care of."
  • "This is critical that we get this funding and we’re glad to have the president coming today," he said to reporters.
  • The Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance, per Pittsburgh Public Safety, which added that "there is a strong smell of natural gas in the area" and advised residents to avoid the area.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The public safety department reported the "confirmed bridge collapse" just before 7:00 a.m. on Friday.
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said Friday that he is "monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and prepared to provide support as needed."

State of play: Biden is set to arrive in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon, where he is expected to deliver remarks on "strengthening the nation’s supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing ... and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," according to the White House.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had been told about the bridge collapse and "will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

New data: Inflation pressure stayed high in late 2021

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Inflationary pressures remained high in the final months of last year, though not quite as high as forecasters had thought.

Driving the news: The Employment Cost Index, which tracks what employers pay in wages and benefits, rose 1% in the fourth quarter, below the 1.3% reading in the third quarter and the 1.2% analysts expected.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court justices honor Breyer after retirement announcement

Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

After Justice Stephen Breyer formally announced he was retiring from the Supreme Court, his colleagues on the bench released statements honoring his service in the judiciary.

The big picture: Despite the existing ideological differences between some of them, the justices commended Breyer, referring to him as a great jurist and a friend.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Decline in government spending could hurt many in 2022

Expand chart
Reproduced from a Josh Bivens/EPI analysis of BEA data; Chart: Axios Visuals

This year might be a bit of a drag, technically speaking. The explosive economic growth that we saw in 2021 won't likely continue into 2022 because of "fiscal drag," where there's less money from the federal government going out to regular folks.

Why it matters: Less fiscal stimulus could mean less inflation, as Fed chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow