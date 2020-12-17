Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The urban bathroom shortage worsens

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With libraries, public parks, and other municipal facilities shutting their restrooms because of COVID-19 — and many retail stores doing the same — there's increasingly no place to "go" for people walking about town.

Why it matters: As inconvenient as the toilet shortage may be for the average person, it's much, much worse for homeless people, not to mention delivery workers, mail carriers and taxi and ride-hail drivers.

Where it stands: The situation was bad enough before the pandemic, but now it's so dire that people are calling on municipal leaders to reopen closed toilets and add port-a-potties.

  • "Before COVID-19, New Yorkers experiencing street homelessness could rely on public restrooms in libraries, recreation centers, coffee shops and other businesses to meet basic hygiene needs," Scott Stringer, the New York City Comptroller, told New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
  • But now "unsheltered New Yorkers currently have few options for washing their hands or using the bathroom."

The same is true in other cities. "We're probably down thousands of restrooms," Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, told Stateline, the news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

  • Some homeless people in Seattle "have resorted to wearing adult diapers or using 5-gallon buckets filled with kitty litter," Eisinger told Stateline.

By the numbers: According to Curbed, New York City has 1,100 public restrooms for 8.5 million people.

  • Toronto is a role model: It's opening 79 new public washrooms this winter.

Yes, but: We're talking about small indoor spaces where flushing creates "toilet plumes" that can spread the virus.

  • Operating public lavatories can be done safely, says the American Restroom Association, which issued a set of recommendations for coronavirus conditions.

The bottom line: The problem is bigger than COVID. "The lack of government operated or sponsored public toilets in urban areas and their replacement with toilets controlled by private business creates opportunities to discriminate," writes Taunya Lovell Banks, a professor at the University of Maryland's Frances King Cary School of Law.

  • Discrimination takes place "against people seeking access to those toilets based on occupation, socioeconomic status, gender-identification, race, and even medical condition."

Jennifer A. Kingson
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Help wanted: Rescue NYC

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 30 candidates — including boldface names like Andrew Yang — are either running or considering a run for mayor of New York, a job that will involve saving a critically wounded city.

Why it matters: Not only will the next leader help determine if Gotham retains its status as the financial, shopping, dining and glamor capital of the world, but the decisions that mayor makes could guide other leaders as they chart courses of recovery.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
26 mins ago - Science

How we talk to each other about the tough stuff

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2020 brought unprecedented challenges for millions of people, but how we talk about our distress, pain and problems can help us cope.

Why it matters: Conversation "partners help, collaborate and validate us as we try to put into words what in some ways are unspeakable difficulties," says Denise Solomon, who studies interpersonal communication at Penn State University.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine could expand U.S. supply — The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. Business: NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
