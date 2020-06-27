1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus pandemic worsens environmental damage from toilet paper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Remember when toilet paper was going to be our new currency? Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The environmental damage caused by our toilet paper-buying habits has worsened during the pandemic.

Why it matters: Most at-home toilet paper is made from virgin material produced by clear-cutting forests, unlike the office toilet paper, which is usually made from recycled fibers. As a result, the shift to doing business at home hasn't been good for forests.

What's new: This week the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) released a new report detailing the link between major U.S. toilet paper manufacturers and the destruction of Canada's boreal forest.

  • NRDC found that while a number of companies have seen growth in toilet paper from recycled materials, the top manufacturers still depend on 100% virgin forest fiber, feeding what the group calls a "tree-to-toilet pipeline."

But there's a reason why many toilet paper makers still use virgin fiber: it's a lot softer, which many consumers not surprisingly prefer when buying their own supply.

  • Office buildings, by contrast, usually fill their bathrooms with recycled fiber toilet paper, either for the environmental effect or because it's cheaper.

The bottom line: We seem to value our bottoms more than the planet.

11 hours ago - Health

Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government virus expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press briefing on Friday that contact tracing efforts to contain the coronavirus are "not working."

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, contact tracing of cases is the best tool available to stem the spread of an outbreak. But understaffed public health agencies, privacy concerns, disappointing technology, and the sheer size of the pandemic are limiting the technique's effectiveness.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

