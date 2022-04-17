Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said on Sunday that death threats — like those he received for voting for infrastructure spending — could "be a detriment getting good people to run" for Congress.

Why it matters: Upton announced his retirement on April 5 after more than 30 years in Congress.

Upton was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Upton said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he received death threats for voting in favor of the infrastructure bill, which he noted was at one point a Republican bill.