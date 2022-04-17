GOP Rep. Upton says death threats made bipartisan votes ‘frightening’
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said on Sunday that death threats — like those he received for voting for infrastructure spending — could "be a detriment getting good people to run" for Congress.
Why it matters: Upton announced his retirement on April 5 after more than 30 years in Congress.
- Upton was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Driving the news: Upton said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he received death threats for voting in favor of the infrastructure bill, which he noted was at one point a Republican bill.
- "It puts you at risk, particularly when they threaten not only you ... but when they threaten your spouse or your kids or whatever, that's what really makes it frightening," Upton said.