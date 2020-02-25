1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Univision sells majority stake to private investors

Sara Fischer

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Univision, the largest Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, announced plans Tuesday to sell the majority of its company to a group of investors led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Why it matters: The company had been struggling to find a strategic buyer since it said it was putting itself up for sale last year.

Details: Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight will acquire a majority stake (64%) in Univision, per a statement from the network. Mexican TV giant Televisa will retain its ~36% stake in Univision.

  • Media veteran Wade Davis will become CEO of Univision upon closing, replacing Vince Sadusky, who had been with the network's CEO since 2018.

Marisa Fernandez

Phoenix to host Democratic debate in March

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Another Democratic debate is slated for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, days before the Arizona primary, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

The big picture: This will be the 11th debate during the primary process, falling after Super Tuesday, where results could winnow the field of candidates even further. Specifics have yet to be announced regarding qualifications. CNN, Univision and CHC BOLD, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, are expected to host.

Sara Fischer

George Cheeks to replace CBS chief Joe Ianniello at ViacomCBS

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

ViacomCBS announced Friday that George Cheeks, a longtime executive at NBCUniversal, was appointed president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, succeeding Joe Ianniello, CBS' current chairman and CEO.

The big picture: Ianniello is reportedly being sought to lead a bid for Univision Communications, per the Wall Street Journal. In a memo to staff obtained by Axios, Ianniello says Friday is his last day with the company after 22 years.

Kendall Baker

Gambling operator Penn National buys $163 million stake in Barstool Sports

Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Penn National Gaming has agreed to buy a 36% stake in Barstool Sports for $163 million — a deal that values the company at $450 million.

Why it matters: With the gaming industry rushing to capitalize on the coming online sports betting boom, this deal joins an operator of 41 gambling properties in 19 states with a sports and lifestyle brand focused on young men.

