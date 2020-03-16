Updated 1 hour ago - Health

United Airlines to cut capacity by 50% over the coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

A United Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on March 06, 2020 in Burlingame, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines said in a statement Sunday it will cut capacity by about 50% for April and May from Monday, as the airline sees a drop in demand because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The announcement comes after Delta Airlines announced Friday it would reduce its flight capacity by 40% for the next four months over the outbreak. United said even with the cuts it announced, "we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30% range — and that's if things don't get worse.

Coronavirus rattles travelers — and airlines

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from United and context.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Delta cuts capacity deeper than post-9/11 levels due to coronavirus

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Delta Airlines announced Friday it will reduce its flight capacity by 40% for the next four months due to the coronavirus outbreak, a dramatic increase from its original 15% reduction.

The big picture: It's a deeper cut to capacity than Delta instituted after the Sept. 11 attacks. The airline industry has had to curb flights as it grapples with lack of demand, as Americans are advised to avoid nonessential travel. Delta CEO Ed Bastian will also forgo his entire salary for the year.

Mar 13, 2020 - Economy & Business
Jacob Knutson

Air-travel industry group: Coronavirus could cost airlines $113B

Photo: Marina Lystseva\TASS via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak could cost airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue from declines in air travel in the spring and early summer, the International Air Transport Association said Thursday in a press release.

Why it matters: The IATA estimates that airlines could experience a 19% loss in passenger revenues if the virus extensively spreads in countries that now have 10 or more confirmed cases as of March 2.

Mar 5, 2020 - Economy & Business
Marisa Fernandez

United Airlines to pause flights to Japan due to coronavirus

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

United Airlines announced Friday it has cancelled its flights to Japan until the end of April, as more countries experience community-wide spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Estimates show the virus could cost the travel industry $46.6 billion per month, according to a survey released this week by Global Business Travel Association, the Washington Post reports.

Feb 28, 2020 - Health