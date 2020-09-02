56 mins ago - Economy & Business

United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370

Photo: John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

United Airlines said Wednesday it expects to cut 16,370 jobs on Oct. 1, far fewer than the 36,000 it warned of two months ago, as suspense builds over whether Congress will extend relief for the struggling airline industry.

Between the lines: United was able to limit the layoffs by cutting costs, raising debt and encouraging tens of thousands of employees to participate in a variety of voluntary leave, early retirement and reduced hours programs.

  • Airport operations employees, for example, can take a voluntary paid leave for 12 months — at 25% pay, plus health benefits — but can be called back at any time with 14 days' notice.
  • Flight attendants can take an eight- or 13-month leave, with health benefits, but can pick up occasional flights when available.
  • Such voluntary programs give employees flexibility but will help the company bounce back faster, a spokesman said.

What they're saying: "The pandemic has drawn us in deeper and lasted longer than almost any expert predicted, and in an environment where travel demand is so depressed, United cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly," the company said in an email to employees.

  • "Sadly, we don’t expect demand to return to anything resembling normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine."
  • "An extension [of the CARES Act] would be the one thing that would prevent involuntary furloughs on October 1 and hopefully delay any potential impact on employees until early 2021."

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the travel sector — including airlines, hotels, conventions and events. A $25 billion aid package that protects airline jobs expires Sept. 30, but Congress is negotiating another round of stimulus that could extend that relief.

Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderators

Photo: Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced that the moderators for the general election debates will include Fox News' Chris Wallace, USA Today's Susan Page, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC News' Kristen Welker.

What to watch: It's a wild card how President Trump will react to the moderator list, but he has previously been a harsh critic of Chris Wallace.

Jacob Knutson
Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it raised record-breaking $364.5 million in August

Joe Biden in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees together raised $364.5 million in the month of August, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The total is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven in part by Biden's announcement on Aug. 11 that he had tapped Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, according to the New York Times.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

