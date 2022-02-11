Two journalists and several Afghan nationals working with the UN refugee agency have been detained in Kabul, UNHCR tweeted Friday.

The big picture: Journalists, especially local reporters, have faced increasing pressure, attacks and restrictions since the Taliban seized power last August, despite initial pledges by the group to respect independent media.

What they're saying: "Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the UN agency tweeted early Friday, without elaborating. "We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others."

A Taliban intelligence official told the Washington Post that "several foreign nationals" had been arrested and charged with working for Western intelligence agencies. No evidence was provided.

State of play: The Taliban said last August that private media will "remain independent" but stressed journalists should not work against "national values and national unity."

Since then, however, there have been several reports that the Taliban have detained and attacked journalists and blocked at least one press conference on the state of the media in the country.

According to Afghanistan National Journalists, an affiliate of the International Federation of Journalists, hundreds of media outlets have shut down and thousands of media professionals, particularly women, have lost their jobs since the Taliban took power.

