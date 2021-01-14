Unemployment filings explode again as pandemic slams job market

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Volunteers distribute meals at a food bank in Pennsylvania last month. (Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
More than 1.4 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week — a figure that includes first-time filings for regular state unemployment (not seasonally adjusted) and another program for non-traditional workers.
Why it matters: It’s another surge in the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, an additional sign the labor market is facing more strain as the coronavirus continues to ravage the country.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.