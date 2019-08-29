Trump admin proposes DNA testing on detained, undocumented immigrants

What they're saying: A Department of Homeland Security official told Buzzfeed they are "working closely with the Department of Justice on a path forward for DNA collection."

The official referenced a pilot program with ICE from earlier in 2019 that issued voluntary DNA tests to immigrants trying to prove familial relationships.

Between the lines: Per Buzzfeed, "Administration officials cite a statute — the DNA Fingerprint Act of 2005 — that allows federal agencies to test individuals in their custody, including those who are not American. But previous DOJ regulations exempted agencies under the Department of Homeland Security — including CBP and ICE — from conducting such testing in certain circumstances."

But in 2010, DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano weakened the exception to only protect people who were not detained on criminal charges and others who were waiting on deportation procedures. The latest proposal would scrap the protections entirely.

Administration officials are arguing the expansion of DNA testing is essential for border protection and assessing individuals entering the country illegally.

