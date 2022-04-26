UN adopts rule to scrutinize Russia's Security Council vetoes

The UN voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a rule that would automatically trigger a General Assembly meeting if any of the Security Council's five veto-wielding members use that power to block a resolution.

Driving the news: The measure is meant to put more scrutiny on Russia, which has a history of using its veto power to unilaterally stop Security Council resolutions. Russia earlier this year vetoed a measure aimed at stopping its invasion of Ukraine.

"We are particularly concerned by Russia’s shameful pattern of abusing its veto privilege over the past two decades," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the UN, in a statement when the resolution was introduced earlier this month.

How it works: Under resolution 76/262, if the U.S., U.K., France, China or Russia use their veto powers in the Security Council, a General Assembly meeting will take place in which all UN members will be able to speak on the veto.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 83 member states, including the U.S.

