A 96-year old Holocaust survivor was killed last week after Russian forces bombed his home in Kharkiv.

Boris Romantschenko survived four Nazi concentration camps — Buchenwald, Peenemunde, Dora and Bergen-Belsen — said the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation in a tweet.

Romantschenko "campaigned intensively for the memory of the Nazi crimes" and served as the vice president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee," according to an English translation of the foundation's tweet.

Citing Romantschenko's granddaughter, the foundation said he lived in a multistory building that was hit by Russian shelling on Friday.

