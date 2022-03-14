Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to slain American journalist Brent Renaud in a statement to his family on Monday.

Driving the news: Zelensky, who personally wrote Renaud's family to express his "heartfelt condolences," after the documentary filmmaker was killed by Russian troops, described the 50-year-old as a "talented and brave journalist"

What he's saying: "Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians," Zelensky said of Renaud, who was from Arkansas.

"With all his courage and determination, he travelled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state."

Zelensky added that Ukrainians, "who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you."

The big picture: Renaud's vehicle came under heavy gunfire at a checkpoint outside Kyiv, according to the AP.

The documentarian was accompanied by fellow American journalist Juan Arredondo, who was also shot but survived.

In 2013, Renaud won an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University journalism award for “Arming the Mexican Cartels."

Go deeper: