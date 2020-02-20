Man charged with threatening Ukraine whistleblower's attorney

Federal prosecutors in Michigan have charged Brittan Atkinson for allegedly sending a threatening email to Mark Zaid, an attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies have rallied against the whistleblower, demanding their identity be made public — a call often fueled by right-wing media outlets, which have repeatedly amplified the whistleblower's alleged name.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) repeatedly said the alleged name on the Senate floor as senators debated during Trump's impeachment trial.

Chief Justice John Roberts previously had declined on more than one occasion to read a question from Paul that used the alleged name.

What happened: Atkinson's email called Zaid a "traitor" who "must die a miserable death." "We know who you are, where you live, and who you associate with. We are all strangers in a crowd to you," it added.

Zaid told Politico he received the threat a day Trump held up a picture of him at a rally.

