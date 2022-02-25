How much the U.S. spends on Ukraine aid

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukraine is among the top recipients of direct military assistance from the Defense Department — but the Pentagon has spent far more helping other countries.

Why it matters: Ukraine is in the fight of its life after Russia's invasion. To the surprise of many, it's held its own, attributable both to its people's spirit as well as advanced weapons supplied by the West.

The big picture: The Pentagon provided close to $12 billion in direct military assistance to partners and allies across the globe in 2020, according to ForeignAssistance.gov, the U.S. government’s clearinghouse for foreign aid.

Most of the money is used to purchase U.S. weapons and equipment.

By the numbers: Israel tops the list, receiving $3.3 billion.

Other big recipients, like Afghanistan and Iraq, have been the site of active conflicts.

Spending on Ukraine climbed to $303.6 million during President Trump’s last year in office.

In 2013, before Russia annexed Crimea, Ukraine received $41 million, followed by $58 million in 2014, the year of Russia's invasion there.

Go deeper: Full figures for 2021 aren’t yet available.