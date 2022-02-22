Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Trump calls Putin's Ukraine strategy "very savvy"

Shawna Chen

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (left) and U.S. President Trump at the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images

Former President Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after Putin recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Why it matters: Western leaders have denounced the declaration as a violation of international law and Ukrainian sovereignty. Russian forces have moved into Ukraine under the guise of peacekeeping.

What he's saying: In an interview with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" on Tuesday, Trump called Putin's move "genius" and "very savvy."

  • "Putin is now saying, 'It’s independent,' a large section of Ukraine. I said, 'How smart is that?'"
  • "And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper," Trump added. "That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right ... Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well. Very, very well."
  • "By the way, this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable," Trump claimed. "And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad."

The big picture: Trump's former White House national security adviser has warned that the U.S. must formulate plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in case Russian troops depose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Go deeper: 5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasion

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
50 mins ago - World

Blinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasion

Blinken (foreground) with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Tuesday that he had canceled a planned meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to Russia's move into eastern Ukraine.

Why it matters: While Blinken said he remained "committed to diplomacy," the channels through which U.S. and European officials had hoped to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine are now closing. Blinken said it is now clear that President Vladimir Putin intended to invade all along.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands of Chicago students and their parents to get full college scholarships

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Thousands of Chicago students — plus their parents — will have a better shot at graduating from college with a full-ride scholarship program announced at five public schools on Tuesday.

The big picture: The program will give mostly Black and Latino students scholarships starting in the fall semester.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begun

President Biden announced what he called the "first tranche" in a series of stiff sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, targeting two Russian banks and the country's sovereign debt.

Why it matters: Biden said Russia's recognition of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and decision to deploy troops there indicated Vladimir Putin was "carving out a big chunk in Ukraine" and "setting up a rationale to go much further."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow