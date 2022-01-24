In photos: Behind the frontlines in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials told Reuters Sunday they're taking "seriously" U.K. government allegation that Russia's government is seeking to possibly invade Ukraine and install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

The big picture: The Kremlin has denied the U.K. claim, but as Russia continues to amass forces on all sides of Ukraine's border and the U.S. prepares to evacuate families and nonessential staff from the American Embassy in Kyiv this week, Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters are preparing for possible clashes with Russian forces.

A member of Ukraine's 30th Army Brigade in the Svitlodarsk region on Jan. 23. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An Ukrainian Military Forces member watches through spyglass in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near the Gorlivka, Donetsk region on Jan. 23. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian member of the 30th Army Brigade near Svitlodarsk on Jan. 23. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A member of Ukraine's 30th Army Brigade in Svitlodarsk. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian members of the 30th Army Brigade outside of Svitlodarsk on Jan. 23. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train in a forest on Jan. 22 in Ukraine's capital. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Kyiv Territorial Defense unit civilians practice using guns in the Kyiv forest Jan. 22. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images