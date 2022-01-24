Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Behind the frontlines in Ukraine

Rebecca Falconer

A Ukrainian Army member and a dog near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on Jan. 23, 2022. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian officials told Reuters Sunday they're taking "seriously" U.K. government allegation that Russia's government is seeking to possibly invade Ukraine and install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

The big picture: The Kremlin has denied the U.K. claim, but as Russia continues to amass forces on all sides of Ukraine's border and the U.S. prepares to evacuate families and nonessential staff from the American Embassy in Kyiv this week, Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters are preparing for possible clashes with Russian forces.

A member of Ukraine's 30th Army Brigade in the Svitlodarsk region on Jan. 23. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
An Ukrainian Military Forces member watches through spyglass in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near the Gorlivka, Donetsk region on Jan. 23. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images
A Ukrainian member of the 30th Army Brigade near Svitlodarsk on Jan. 23. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A member of Ukraine's 30th Army Brigade in Svitlodarsk. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ukrainian members of the 30th Army Brigade outside of Svitlodarsk on Jan. 23. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train in a forest on Jan. 22 in Ukraine's capital. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The Kyiv Territorial Defense unit civilians practice using guns in the Kyiv forest Jan. 22. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier points his rifle from the frontline in Zolote, Ukraine, Jan. 20. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Zachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 1 hour ago - World

State Department orders evacuation of U.S. diplomats' families from Ukraine

From left, undersecretary for political affairs Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. chargés d'affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv. Photo: Yevhen Liubimov/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The State Department will begin evacuating families and nonessential staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv this week, according to a travel advisory published Sunday evening.

The latest: The United Kingdom's Foreign Office announced Monday it was also withdrawing some embassy staff and dependants from Ukraine's capital "in response to the growing threat from Russia," but added the British Embassy would remain open.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - World

U.K. PM orders inquiry into Muslim lawmaker's discrimination claim

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, England, last week. Photo: Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office announced Monday that he's ordered an inquiry into allegations from a Conservative Member of Parliament that she was fired from a ministerial job due to her Muslim faith.

Driving the news: Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times she was informed by a government whip that she was fired from her position as a junior transport minister in February 2020 after her "Muslimness was raised as an issue" and that her faith made colleagues feel "uncomfortable."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia attorney general fires Jan. 6 investigator from university post

McIntire Amphitheater at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The lead investigator for the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has been fired from his position as the University of Virginia's counsel by the state's new Republican attorney general, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Democrats say the removal of Tim Heaphy from his post after some three years while he's on leave from the university to investigate the insurrection is likely "retribution" for the House probe — an accusation strongly denied by the office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares (R).

