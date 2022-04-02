Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Department of Defense will provide up to $300 million in security assistance and equipment to Ukraine as the nation continues to rally against Russian forces, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Friday.

Why it matters: The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia's invasion has reached a "turning point," and that he had spoken with President Biden about Ukrainian forces needing more military help.

Driving the news: The new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices tactical secure communications systems, ammunition and medical supplies.

What he's saying: "This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Kirby said in a statement.

It "represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces" instead of drawing equipment directly from DoD stockpiles, according to Kirby.

The big picture: The U.S. has committed over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, which has forced more than 4.1 million refugees to flee Ukraine.

Zelensky has repeatedly urged world leaders to send more military aid to Ukraine.

