Defense Department to send Ukraine $300 million in additional military equipment
The Department of Defense will provide up to $300 million in security assistance and equipment to Ukraine as the nation continues to rally against Russian forces, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Friday.
Why it matters: The move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia's invasion has reached a "turning point," and that he had spoken with President Biden about Ukrainian forces needing more military help.
Driving the news: The new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices tactical secure communications systems, ammunition and medical supplies.
What he's saying: "This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Kirby said in a statement.
- It "represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces" instead of drawing equipment directly from DoD stockpiles, according to Kirby.
The big picture: The U.S. has committed over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, which has forced more than 4.1 million refugees to flee Ukraine.
- Zelensky has repeatedly urged world leaders to send more military aid to Ukraine.
