Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
The Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned four Ukrainian nationals for engaging in "Russian government-directed influence activities" in Ukraine, including spreading false narratives "to create instability in advance of a potential Russian invasion."
Why it matters: The sanctions are distinct from the severe consequences that the U.S. and its European allies have pledged if Russia invades Ukraine, but underscore the "hybrid tactics" that the Kremlin has employed against its neighbor since 2014.
Details: The U.S. alleges that the four individuals — which include two Ukrainian members of parliament and two former officials — were recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB.
- Taras Kozak, a parliamentarian who owns several television channels, is alleged to have denigrated members of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's inner circle and broadcast false information about then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 U.S. election.
- Oleh Voloshyn, another parliamentarian, is accused of seeking to undermine the Ukrainian government and advance Russian interests. He is also accused of working with U.S.-sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intelligence officer with ties to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
- Volodymyr Oliynyk, a former Ukrainian official, is alleged to have worked at the direction of the FSB to gather information about Ukrainian critical infrastructure for Russian cyber attacks.
- Vladimir Sivkovich, a former member of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, is accused of carrying out influence operations to build support for Ukraine officially ceding Crimea to Russia in exchange for a drawdown of Russian-backed forces in the Donbas region. He is also accused of involvement in Russia's disinformation campaign during the 2020 U.S. election.
What they're saying: "In 2020, Kremlin officials launched a comprehensive information operation plan designed in part to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian state to function independently and without Russian interference," the Treasury Department said in a statement.
- "This included identifying and co-opting pro-Russian individuals in Ukraine and undermining prominent Ukrainians viewed as pro-Western, who would stand in the way of Russian efforts to bring Ukraine within its control."
- "Goals of the plan included destabilizing the political situation in Ukraine and laying the groundwork for creating a new, Russian-controlled government in Ukraine."