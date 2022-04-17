EU announces €50 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The European Union announced Sunday it will allocate an additional 50 million euros, or about $54 million, in humanitarian aid for those impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: Some €45 million will go toward humanitarian projects in Ukraine and €5 million will go to projects in Moldova. The money will provide emergency medical services and access to clean drinking water and hygiene, among other goals, the EU said.

With the new funding, the EU has spent €143 million on humanitarian help for people impacted by the war.

What they're saying: "[T]he needs in Ukraine are already massive," and the EU needs "to be prepared for a further increase in Russia's ruthless attacks on Ukraine, notably in the east," said Janez Lenarčič, the EU's commissioner for crisis management, in a statement.