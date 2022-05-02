Ukraine says it destroyed two Russian patrol boats

Ukraine said Monday that it hit two Russian Naval vessels in the Black Sea with drone strikes.

Driving the news: Bayraktar TB-2 armed drones hit two Russian patrol boats early Monday morning near Snake Island, a Ukrainian island that was captured by Russian forces on the first day of the war, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said.

The video footage appears to show the Russian boats getting hit by the drones, but it isn't clear if they had sunk.

The big picture: Ukraine has said that it carried out several airstrikes on the island, located 22 miles off the Ukrainian coast southwest of Odesa, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Ukraine last month sank Russia's Moskva cruiser, the former flagship of its Black Sea fleet, with two cruise missiles.

The sinking of the Soviet-era cruiser was a morale boost for Ukraine, as it was involved in one of the famous early exchanges of the war. Ukrainian border guards defending Snake Island in February told the ship to "go f--k yourself" in response to a call to surrender, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

