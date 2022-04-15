More than 900 civilians' bodies found in Kyiv region, police chief says

The bodies of more than 900 civilians were found in the Kyiv region after Russia forces withdrew, a regional police chief said Friday, per AP.

Driving the news: "Consequently, we understand that under the [Russian] occupation, people were simply executed in the streets," Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said during a briefing on Friday.

Nebytov, who said that the dead bodies were largely abandoned on the street or given temporary burials, added that more bodies are being discovered daily.

Nebytov cited police data indicating that 95% of individuals died from gunshot wounds.

"The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses," Nebytov said.

The big picture: Ukrainian officials reported bodies — some with their hands tied behind their backs — strewn in the streets of Bucha as Ukrainian forces retook the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha earlier this month.

"We want you to show the world what happened here," Zelensky said. "What the Russian military did. What the Russian Federation did in peaceful Ukraine. It was important for you to see that these were civilians."

