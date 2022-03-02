Ukrainian ambassador gets standing ovation at State of the Union
President Biden introduced Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova early in his State of the Union address to a standing ovation on both sides of the aisle.
What he's saying: "Let each of us here tonight in this chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said. "Please rise if you are able and show that, Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people."
- Markarova is one of first lady Jill Biden's guests at the State of the Union address.
- “President Putin thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people," Biden said.