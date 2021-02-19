U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are "workers," not independent contractors

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classified as "workers" and not self-employed independent contractors, dealing a major blow to the ride-hailing giant's business model.
Why it matters: Uber has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K., according to the AP. The ruling could have major implications for the gig economy in Britain writ large.
Details: The court's seven judges unanimously upheld a tribunal's ruling that affirmed the following ...
- Drivers whose work is arranged through the Uber app work for Uber under workers’ contracts and thus qualify for the national minimum wage, paid annual leave and other workers’ rights.
- Drivers who have brought the present claims were working under such contracts whenever they were logged into the Uber app and were ready and willing to accept trips — not just when they were driving passengers.