U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are "workers," not independent contractors

Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classified as "workers" and not self-employed independent contractors, dealing a major blow to the ride-hailing giant's business model.

Why it matters: Uber has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K., according to the AP. The ruling could have major implications for the gig economy in Britain writ large.

Details: The court's seven judges unanimously upheld a tribunal's ruling that affirmed the following ...

  1. Drivers whose work is arranged through the Uber app work for Uber under workers’ contracts and thus qualify for the national minimum wage, paid annual leave and other workers’ rights.
  2. Drivers who have brought the present claims were working under such contracts whenever they were logged into the Uber app and were ready and willing to accept trips — not just when they were driving passengers.

Read the full ruling.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
41 mins ago - Health

Vaccine supply expected to surge soon

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. supply of coronavirus vaccines is expected to significantly expand over the next few months, with more than enough doses available to vaccinate all U.S. adults before the end of July, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: If manufacturing goes according to plan, the intense competition for shots will end relatively soon, and attention will turn instead to increasing vaccine uptake.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Living with climate catastrophe

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

From stronger storms to Arctic warming to California fires, rising atmospheric carbon levels mean there's no escaping the fallout from global warming. Now, we're plunged into a new world of managing the consequences.

Why it matters: Some regions will require power grids more prepared for extreme heat and cold. But the needs go far beyond power systems to building codes, workplace regulations and design and placement of infrastructure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gerrymandering is about to get even more chaotic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of congressional redistricting is shaping up to be a mess, beset by even more complications and lawsuits than usual.

Why it matters: This process will likely help Republicans pick up seats in the House in 2022. Beyond that, though, the pandemic and the Trump administration's handling of the Census have made this round of redistricting especially fraught — and states will be locked into the results for a decade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow