U.K. Supreme Court rules Uber drivers are "workers," not independent contractors

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classified as "workers" and not self-employed independent contractors, dealing a major blow to the ride-hailing giant's business model.

Why it matters: Uber has 65,000 active drivers in the U.K., according to the AP. The ruling could have major implications for the gig economy in Britain writ large.

Details: The court's seven judges unanimously upheld a tribunal's ruling that affirmed the following ...

Drivers whose work is arranged through the Uber app work for Uber under workers’ contracts and thus qualify for the national minimum wage, paid annual leave and other workers’ rights. Drivers who have brought the present claims were working under such contracts whenever they were logged into the Uber app and were ready and willing to accept trips — not just when they were driving passengers.

Read the full ruling.