Exclusive: U.K.-based supplement startup raises $7.8 million

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

U.K.-based health tech company Bioniq will announce on Wednesday a $7.8 million Series A investment led by venture capital firm OKS Group for a U.S. and Middle East expansion.

The big picture: Bioniq, a supplement subscriptions and at-home testing services company, is among the many health-tech companies that have seen a boom in demand during the pandemic.

  • Bioniq has partnered with Lenco Diagnostic Laboratories in more than 20 locations across the East Coast, along with doctors and a fitness club chain.

The state of play: Public anxiety surrounding COVID-19 has pushed health and wellness concerns to the forefront, with some studies pointing to the benefits of dietary supplements as a possible immune system defense.

  • This convergence of skyrocketing Vitamin C and Vitamin D sales and closed doctors' offices have caused health startups to swoop in with personalized supplements, health quizzes and digital consultations.

Between the lines: As coronavirus cases increase in the U.S. and some parts of the globe, there are limited options for therapeutics with mass availability, and digital health care companies will continue to cash in on people trying to get ahold of these products.

Go deeper

Axios
9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Visa and Plaid terminate merger agreement

A Visa card. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Visa has terminated its proposed $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid, a San Francisco-based provider of analytics software that connects fintech startups to users' bank accounts, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Why it matters: The DOJ alleged in its civil antitrust lawsuit filed in November to block the merger that Visa is a "monopolist in online debit" and would eliminate Plaid's potential ability to compete in the online debit market.

Orion Rummler
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FBI seeking felony cases "tied to sedition" in far-reaching probe of Capitol siege

A pro-Trump mob at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI has opened files into over 170 people and made charges in over 70 cases as it investigates the fatal siege on the Capitol, acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The myriad of investigations facing the agency include felony cases "tied to sedition and conspiracy," assault on local and federal officers, theft of mail, potential theft of national security information, felony murder, and at least one civil rights excessive force investigation, Sherwin said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedJoann Muller
Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

