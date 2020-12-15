Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The at-home health testing boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The pandemic has supercharged the market for at-home testing for a slew of common conditions — everything from cholesterol checks to cancer screenings.

Why it matters: At-home health tests can help Americans avoid a trip to the doctor’s office, though experts say they're not a perfect replacement.

The big picture: "Just as we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the use of telemedicine during COVID ... you’re also going to see how testing, home diagnosis is becoming much more important," said Nicolas Terry, a health law expert at Indiana University.

The state of play: Several companies that received emergency use authorization for take-home COVID-19 tests, including LetsGetChecked and Everlywell, have seen a surge in orders for their other tests, too.

  • Demand has doubled for about 75% of Everlywell's tests, which detect vitamin deficiencies, Lyme disease and sexually transmitted diseases. Everlywell raised $175 million in funding last week as its valuation climbed 740%.
  • LetsGetChecked's demand was up 880% from 2019. 
  • Startup Truepill plans to launch a network of labs that to process at-home tests, after raising $75 million in the fall.

What they're saying: "We live in a world today where we order something on our phone and it shows up the same hour or the next day, and consumers are demanding that in their health care experiences as well," Sid Viswanathan, Truepill's CEO and co-founder, tells Axios.

Yes, but: Health tests outside of a doctor's office run a higher risk of human error and, in some cases, false positives.

  • Customers may have to pay full price for the tests if their health insurance does not cover them.

The bottom line: "I would always urge caution in moving outside of the traditional health care scenario, but equally I understand that people are anxious," Terry said.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The first coronavirus vaccines administered in the U.S. — Critical care nurse first to receive vaccine in New York — States will soon have to decide how to order different occupations for the vaccine — Scientists split on double-dosing COVID-19 vaccines.
  2. Health: U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deathsMeet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Trump advisor O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe — U.S. cities have seen a 21% drop in revenue since the pandemic began.
  4. Business: A growing debt crisis that predates the pandemic will complicate the world's recovery.
  5. World: "Netherlands is closing down" — London to close bars and restaurants as virus surge triggers toughest restrictions — Germany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here.
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
12 mins ago - World

Hong Kong's worst case scenario is happening

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong is playing out in line with the worst-case scenario its critics feared.

Driving the news: A slew of arrests under the draconian law culminated last week with charges against pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
27 mins ago - Science

Trump will leave a lasting mark on space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump put the American space program front-and-center during his tenure, defining priorities in orbit and beyond that will outlast his four years as president.

The big picture: The Trump administration helped open up new commercial opportunities in orbit, building on years of work by the space industry. But some question whether those gains are sustainable in the long term.

