Tens of thousands of people demonstrated across the United Kingdom Saturday against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to cut shot parliamentary debate to push through Brexit, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: Per the NYT, protesters regard Johnson's plans to suspend parliament for a period just before Britain's Oct. 31. deadline for exiting the European Union as anti-democratic. Many are also angry he did not call a general election after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party on the promise that he will deliver Brexit — with or without a deal. Most members of Parliament oppose a no-deal Brexit.
Protesters in Whitehall, in the inner London borough of Westminster. Photo: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Crowd of protesters outside Downing Street, where the official residence of the prime minister is located. Photo: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Many young people are protesting. Just over 70% of 18- to 24-year-olds who voted in the 2016 referendum backed Britain to rain in the EU, per the BBC. Photo: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A pro-Brexit supporter with a placard during the pro-EU demonstrations in London. Photo: Lexie Harrison-Cripps/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Go deeper: The scramble to build barriers to Boris