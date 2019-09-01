Tens of thousands of people demonstrated across the United Kingdom Saturday against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to cut shot parliamentary debate to push through Brexit, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Per the NYT, protesters regard Johnson's plans to suspend parliament for a period just before Britain's Oct. 31. deadline for exiting the European Union as anti-democratic. Many are also angry he did not call a general election after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party on the promise that he will deliver Brexit — with or without a deal. Most members of Parliament oppose a no-deal Brexit.