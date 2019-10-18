U.S. and European legislative foreign affairs chairs jointly condemn Trump on Syria

The chairs of the legislative foreign affairs committees from the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.K., France, Germany and the European Parliament released a rare statement Friday condemning Turkey's invasion of Syria and the U.S. withdrawal that made it possible, per Sky News' Deborah Haynes.

What they're saying: The authors denounce Turkey's invasion as "a military aggression and a violation of international law" and say they "deeply regret the decision of the president of the United States to withdraw American troops." That move, they write, "marks another landmark in the change of American foreign policy in the Near and Middle East," adding that the ensuing Turkish offensive "may contribute to a resurgence of Islamic terrorism and undermines years of effort."

