U.K.-China tension heats up over Huawei

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.K. may further restrict technology from Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, on its 5G networks, due to security concerns, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The move is seen as a diplomatic victory for the U.S., which has sought to prevent Huawei technologies from being employed in communication networks across the world. China, meanwhile, accuses the U.S. of using security rationales to squeeze Huawei from international markets because it is hostile to economic competition.

  • The reported move by the U.K., which might ban new Huawei equipment from being used in U.K. networks by the end of the year, follows a gradual toughening of restrictions on Huawei there, though U.K. officials have generally taken a more conciliatory position toward the company than their U.S. counterparts.
  • Unlike the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, for instance, the U.K. set up a special center, paid for by Huawei but overseen by members of GCHQ, the U.K.'s signals intelligence agency. The facility gives British intelligence officials access to Huawei software and hardware to inspect any unintended — or purposeful — vulnerabilities that might allow China to snoop digitally on other countries' networks.
  • In January, British officials banned Huawei technology from being used in its "core" communications networks, as well as those close to the military, intelligence, and nuclear sites.
  • The new reported restrictions further squeeze Huawei's ability to operate in the country — and are likely tantamount to a total ban.

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,892,382 — Total deaths: 545,485 — Total recoveries — 6,488,079Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,016,515 — Total deaths: 131,666 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
1 hour ago - World

The tangled web of Russia's Taliban support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The alleged Russian campaign to pay the Taliban bounty for U.S. troops' lives represents "a huge escalation" of Russian activities in Afghanistan, but suspected Russian support of the Taliban goes all the way back to the Obama administration, former U.S. intelligence officials told Axios.

The big picture: The bounty scheme, spearheaded by the Russian military intelligence agency commonly known as the GRU, is laid out in information gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies — including intercepts of banking transfer data — and reported in a series of exclusives by the New York Times.

Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vindman to retire from military after "retaliation" from Trump impeachment

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as a key witness in President Trump's impeachment trial, announced Wednesday that he has moved to retire from the military after 21 years of service amid fears that he will "forever be limited" due to political backlash over his testimony.

The big picture: The president fired Vindman in February as the leading Ukraine expert on the National Security Council for being "insubordinate," but top military leaders including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper claim Vindman had not been politically targeted.

