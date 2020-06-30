1 hour ago - Technology

FCC bars Huawei and ZTE from subsidies, citing national security

Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday officially deemed Huawei and ZTE national security threats, barring U.S. providers from using federal subsidies to buy equipment or services from the telecom suppliers.

Why it matters: The FCC finalizing the designation is the latest step in an escalating fight between the U.S. and China over the security of the Chinese firms.

Details: The FCC in November approved a ban on using money from the $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund for services or equipment from telecom companies deemed a national security threat.

  • The agency at the time identified Huawei and ZTE as being such companies, citing ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese law that would force them to cooperate with Beijing's espionage efforts.
  • Tuesday's action makes that designation final, following a period in which the companies were given time to try to make the case that they're not in fact threats.

What they're saying: "We cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to exploit network vulnerabilities and compromise our critical communications infrastructure," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

  • "Today’s action will also protect the FCC’s Universal Service Fund — money that comes from fees paid by American consumers and businesses on their phone bills — from being used to underwrite these suppliers, which threaten our national security," Pai continued.
  • Spokespeople for Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: The Trump administration has been embarked on a global push to edge Huawei and ZTE out of next-generation telecom networks. The effort has seen mixed results, though India is now reportedly considering blocking them from its 5G networks.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Russia bounty issue shows Trump "doesn't seem to be cognitively aware"

Joe Biden used President Trump's denials about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to question the president's mental ability during a campaign appearance on Tuesday.

 What he's saying: "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues — and then forgets it — or he doesn't think it's necessary that he needs to know it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow